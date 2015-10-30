New powers will tackle waste crime and 'unscrupulous' operators

Image copyright NAtural Resources Wales Image caption An illegal waste dump in Nantyglo, Blaenau Gwent

New powers have been introduced to tackle waste crime and poor performers in the disposal industry.

Brought in following a joint-Welsh government and Defra consultation, they are designed to allow Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to take speedier and more effective action.

Natural Resources Minister Carl Sargeant welcomed the changes.

He said a minority of "unscrupulous operators" must be targeted.

"Around 94% of waste management operators in Wales are good, honest performers, so, there is only a small fraction of these poor performers and waste criminals that needs to be dealt with," he said.

Among recent prosecutions was Victor Andrew Williams, trading as Vic's Skips.

He was given a suspended prison sentence and made subject to a £400,000 confiscation order in May, after he was found guilty of illegally storing rubbish at an Anglesey farm.

'Danger'

Earlier this month, Adrian Lewis, 43, of Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent, was jailed for eight months at Newport Crown Court over a series of waste offences.

The new powers, which came into force on Friday, will enable NRW to suspend an operator's permit when they have breached a condition and there is a risk of pollution.

The body will also be to require an operator to display a sign informing the public no further waste can be brought to a site when a permit is suspended.

It will also be easier for NRW to apply to for a High Court injunction to force operators to comply with an enforcement or suspension notice.

NRW chief executive Emyr Roberts, said: "Waste crime can be a danger to the environment and to people's health.

"We are determined to make sure that waste crime does not pay."