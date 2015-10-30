Welsh speaking rule faces challenge by two councils

Plans for members of the public to be allowed to speak to council officials in Welsh without translation look set to be challenged.

Carmarthenshire and Flintshire councils are not opposed to the Welsh Language Commissioner's proposals but there is a feeling they are not practical.

It is among a host of standards they need to deliver in Welsh from 2016.

Nine councils are still considering the rules, six are happy but Pembrokeshire said it would cost them £500,000.