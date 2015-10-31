Nearly 80% of women screened for cervical cancer

Nearly eight in 10 women in Wales have been screened for cervical cancer at least once in the past five years, a report has said.

The 2014-15 report from Public Health Wales showed 78% of women in the target age of 25 to 64 had been tested.

Almost a quarter of the women received their results within four weeks.

Women are invited for screening for abnormal cells from the age of 25.

Rachel Jones, head of cervical screening Wales, said: "The positive figures suggested in the annual report are consistent across Wales, with coverage of screening exceeding 76% in each of the health boards."