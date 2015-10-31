Heritage Lottery £6m grant for three Welsh landscapes
A grant of £6m has been announced for three Welsh landscapes.
The Clwydian Mountain Range and Dee Valley, the Elan Valley and Gwent Levels will receive a share of the Heritage Lottery Fund investment.
The three landscapes are recognised as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and the grant is aimed at conserving their character.
The funding is expected to create 3,000 training opportunities and a similar number of volunteering posts.