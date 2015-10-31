BBC National Orchestra of Wales performs in Patagonia

Image copyright BBC/Feldman

The BBC National Orchestra of Wales has performed in the Welsh-speaking area of Patagonia for the first time.

It became the first international professional symphony orchestra to perform in the region, as part of a trip marking 150 years since the arrival of Welsh settlers.

More than 1,000 people watched the concert at a former wool warehouse in the city of Trelew.

The gala ended a week-long residency in Patagonia.

Orchestra director, Michael Garvey, said: "The thing that I'm going to take away from this week in Patagonia is the warmth of the reception we've had, and the incredible skill and ability that our musicians have displayed when dealing with all sorts of different people, from schools to youth choirs and orchestras."

"What musicians love is to get feedback form an audience, and to feel that their music means something to those to whom they are performing. And that has been so evident in the workshops that we have been doing here."

Welsh songs including Calon Lân were performed by the orchestra, while local soloists sang Ar Hyd y Nos.

The National Youth Choir of Wales, also touring the region, was joined by several amateur choirs to sing alongside the orchestra.

There will be further concerts in Argentina, Chile and Uruguay.