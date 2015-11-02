All bathing waters in Wales meet stricter EU standards

Image copyright Roger Butterfield/Geograph

All bathing waters in Wales have met stricter new European standards.

Results showed 82 of waters were classed as excellent, 16 as good and four sufficient. None were poor.

A new system for testing water was introduced across EU member states this year.

Samples were taken at regular intervals by Natural Resources Wales between 15 May and 30 September, which were verified by the European Commission.

Carl Sargeant, the Welsh government's natural resources minister, said: "One of the biggest attractions for the millions of tourists coming to Wales every year is our beautiful coastline.

"We now need to keep up the high standards that have been set so we can all continue to enjoy the environmental, social and economic benefits our bathing waters bring."