Nigel Owens: From Rugby World Cup final to village match

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nigel Owens in action during Saturday's final

Welsh referee Nigel Owens will go from the Rugby World Cup final to officiating at a match between two village teams.

He was watched by millions during New Zealand's 34-17 win over Australia at Twickenham on Saturday.

But the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) said his next job was in Gowerton, Swansea - where the average attendance is 150.

Match official manager Nigel Whitehouse said Owens would be "coming back down to earth with a bump".

Mr Whitehouse added: "He had a fantastic World Cup and was the people's choice to take charge of the final.

'Good for him'

"But he is refereeing two village teams next weekend - it will be good for him to do a local game."

Owens started off refereeing local teams in Wales and will return to be the man in the middle when Gowerton RFC play Crymych RFC in Swalec League Division One West on Saturday.

The 44-year-old was only the second Welshman to take charge of a World Cup final following Derek Bevan, who refereed in 1991 when Australia edged England, also at Twickenham.

Owens's famed no-nonsense approach saw him give All Blacks man-of-the-match Dan Carter a ticking-off for bad language, telling him: "Don't swear, you're on the telly."

Residents from his home village, Mynyddcerrig, in Carmarthenshire, decorated the streets with bunting and banners to celebrate his appointment.