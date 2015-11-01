'Be aware' warning for fog issued for parts of Wales

From the section

A yellow "be aware" warning for fog has been issued for parts of Wales for Sunday night into Monday.

The Met Office said widespread and dense fog could cause poor visibility resulting in minor travel disruption.

It will affect Flintshire, Wrexham, Monmouthshire, Newport, Powys, Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan and Denbighshire.

The warning is from 21:00 GMT Sunday to 12:00 Monday.