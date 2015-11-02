Overnight fog weather warning for eastern Wales

Image copyright Getty Images

A yellow "be aware" weather warning for fog will remain in place for parts of Wales until Tuesday.

The warning, which covers eastern Wales, will remain in effect until midday.

Cardiff Airport experienced delays on Monday as it caught up with a backlog from weather problems on Sunday.

The Met Office said fog is set to thicken on Monday evening and will become dense in places, much of which will persist well into Tuesday.

The warning is in place for Powys, Denbighshire, Wrexham, Flintshire and Monmouthshire.