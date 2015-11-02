Third series for Hinterland police drama announced
Wales
Crime drama series Hinterland will return for a third series, it has been confirmed.
The programme, filmed in Ceredigion, is shot in English and Welsh and called Y Gwyll for the bilingual version.
It features Richard Harrington playing Det Ch Insp Tom Mathias.
Filming in and around Aberystwyth for the new series starts in January, with the Welsh version being screened on S4C next autumn and English on BBC Wales in early 2017.