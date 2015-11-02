South Wales to London festive rail journeys up 90 minutes

Rail passengers face journeys of up to 90 minutes longer if they are travelling between south Wales and London over the festive period.

The line between Reading and London Paddington will be closed on 27 and 28 December for engineering works.

The hourly services will be diverted via Banbury and Oxford ending at London Marylebone which is two stops away from Paddington on the Underground.

As usual, there will be no train services on Christmas and Boxing Days.