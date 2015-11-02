Gavin Williams army beasting inquest: Death details emerge

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Pte Gavin Williams serving with the Second Battalion of the Royal Welsh Regiment at Lucknow Barracks in Tidworth when he died

Details of punishment exercises which led to the death of a soldier in 2006 will be made public, a coroner said.

Pte Gavin Williams, 22, of Hengoed, Caerphilly, was serving with the Second Battalion of the Royal Welsh Regiment at Lucknow Barracks in Wiltshire.

He died from heart failure as a result of heatstroke after a physical punishment known as "beasting".

Judge Alan Large, assistant coroner for Wilshire and Swindon, reopened Pte Williams's inquest on Monday.

In a statement the soldier's mother said her son was unhappy after being posted to the barracks in Tidworth and was targeted for punishment.

The inquest heard Wiltshire Constabulary conducted a criminal investigation into Pte Williams's death and charged three men in July 2006.

Image caption Sgt Paul Blake, Sgt Russell Price and Cpl John Edwards were cleared of manslaughter in 2006

Sgt Russell Price, 45, Sgt Paul Blake, 37, and Cpl John Edwards, 42, were found not guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Winchester Crown Court.

The investigation branch of the royal military police then looked at the matter.

In 2009 following their report, the service prosecuting authority decided no prosecutions would be brought against any Army personnel.

In 2010 a further investigation was conducted by the army as to whether any actions should be taken.

A service inquiry commenced in 2011 and in February 2013 produced a report.

The hearing continues.