South Wales Police returned seized money '£30,000 short'

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Left to right: Christopher Evans, Michael Stokes and Stephen Phillips who all deny the charge

Money seized during police raids was returned £30,000 short, a court heard.

Cardiff Crown Court was told the cash was taken during or after houses in Swansea were searched in 2011.

No action was taken against the occupants, so a cheque was written for Joedyn Luben, but he complained that the amount was less than that seized.

Det Sgt Stephen Phillips, 47, of Swansea and Det Cons Christopher Evans, 38, of Llangennech, and Michael Stokes, 35, from Glynneath, deny theft.

The cheque was given to Mr Luben in June 2013 and as well as complaining, he confronted Det Con Stokes at the Swansea Air Show, the court heard.

Peter Griffiths QC, prosecuting, told the jury they will hear from a colleague who will say Det Con Stokes told him he was experiencing financial difficulties.

He also told that colleague that they had stolen £12,000 from a drug dealer.

The jury has been shown CCTV footage taken on 13 April, 2011, when two other officers carried out what is known as field test on the seized bundles of cash.

Officers swabbed every sixth bank note before testing them for traces of drugs.

Mr Griffiths said there was a large discrepancy between how much cash was swabbed on video and how much was left after the final count in July, which was not filmed.

"Regrettably, there are often bad apples in any large organisation. It is, in short, a case of police corruption," he added.

The trial continues.