Cardiff Crown Court jury retires in heroin haul trial

The jury in the trial of six people accused of being involved in Wales' largest heroin seizure has retired to consider its verdicts.

Cardiff Crown Court heard more than 40kg of heroin with a street value of more than £5m was seized as part of Operation Frank, between 2013 and 2014.

Shazia Ahmad and Wasim Ali, both from Newport, Umar Arif, Umar Butt and Khalid Yassen, from Cardiff, and Zawed Malik, from Greater Manchester, deny conspiracy to supply heroin.