Support for cured breast cancer patients 'should continue'

Image copyright Amanda Symonds Image caption Amanda Symonds said she found the year after her treatment for breast cancer ended harder to deal with than the treatment itself

Support for breast cancer patients should not end when they are cured, according to a new study.

The research, funded by Tenovus Cancer Care, found cancer survivors need greater support from health organisations following treatment.

University of South Wales researcher Jonathan Tigwell is presenting his initial findings at the National Cancer Research Institute conference.

The full report will be published in February next year.

Mr Tigwell conducted the study with 15 women, 13 of whom were Welsh, to get a detailed understanding of their experiences.

"There is increasing scientific evidence linking work to health maintenance and that work may help with recovery for conditions such as cancer," he said.

"If breast cancer survivors are returning to work at the wrong time, this can significantly affect their long term health, negatively impact on their wider relationships and create avoidable unemployment that would lead to further economic impact."

Rhiannon Skilton of Tenovus Cancer Care said: "We have supported more than 2,600 women with breast cancer during the last year, many of whom will have already gone, or will be considering going, back to work."

Case study

Amanda Symonds, 48, from Gwaelod y Garth, near Cardiff, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 and discharged from Velindre Hospital on New Year's Eve.

The single mother-of-one said: "The thought I had in my mind then was, 'I'm not just closing a chapter on this year, I'm closing the whole book'. But it wasn't to be.

"I would go as far as to say I found this year much harder to deal with than last year."

She said her treatment and support at Velindre had been "amazing" but felt she lost her "comfort blanket" when she was discharged.

"They do tell you you're going to feel rubbish for a while after your treatment's finished, it's very tiring, but I wasn't prepared for how rotten it's made me feel."

Ms Symonds had a phased return back to work and her employer, United Welsh Housing Association had been "absolutely marvellous", but two months in she was going to bed as soon as she finished work.

She said she had seen a cancer psychologist, but her worries were not about the cancer coming back, they were about getting back to normal and having her life back.