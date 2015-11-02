Wrexham scout leader Ben McCarthy jailed for indecent images

A scout leader and former IT trainer has been jailed for two years after police found thousands of indecent images at his home.

Ben McCarthy, 40, of Pendinas, Wrexham, admitted making indecent images by downloading them from the internet and possessing them as well as other extreme images.

A total of 87,232 images were found.

McCarthy had been involved in training others in child protection issues, Mold Crown Court was told.

He has been ordered to register as a sex offender for ten years and he was banned from working with children in the future.

'Wife knew nothing'

The court heard that there were 1,270 images and 478 movie images at the worst category A.

Many were found on a hard drive hidden under his bed when police, acting on a tip-off, raided his home in January.

The court heard how the defendant had been employed by Shropshire Council as an IT trainer and assessor between 2010 and 2013.

He was also "a well liked and popular" scout leader in the Wrexham area from 2010.

The defendant's wife knew nothing of what he was doing, the court heard.