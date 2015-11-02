Ex-minister David Wynn found dead after Cilcain shed fire

A fire broke out in the shed of a retired clergyman while he was welding, an inquest has heard.

The body of David Wynn, 79, was found outside the shed at his home in Cilcain, Flintshire, on 20 October.

An inquest opening in Ruthin heard on Monday Mr Wynn welded as a hobby and was working on a project at the time.

Further tests will be carried out to determine the cause of death and the inquest was adjourned until April, when a full hearing will be held.

Mr Wynn, a former minister of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Mold, retired 13 years ago but was still active in the church.

The alarm was raised when members of the public spotted the blazing shed. Following an investigation, police said his death was not being treated as suspicious.