Wales Rally GB route around mid and north Wales is revealed

The route has been confirmed for the Wales Rally GB, with 78 cars competing in the international race.

The race - the final round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) - starts in Llandudno, Conwy county, on 12 November and finishes in Deeside, Flintshire, on 15 November.

Along the way, it will take in towns and villages in Powys, Gwynedd and Denbighshire.

The rally is thought to be worth £10m annually to the Welsh economy.

Councillor Avril York, Powys council's cabinet member for regeneration, said north and mid Wales was an ideal location for the event.

"The area lends itself so well to rallying as we have the forests, mountains and magnificent scenery," she added.

"This prestigious event brings so many benefits to the area."

The line-up includes the world's top stars including the newly-crowned 2015 World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier and Welsh driver Elfyn Evans.

The final round of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC), the race will receive £4.5m from the Welsh government over three years.