Severn Tunnel closure means delays for London-bound trains
- 3 November 2015
- From the section Wales
Weekend train passengers heading from south Wales to London are facing at least an extra hour on their journey as the the Severn Tunnel closes for improvement work.
The tunnel will be closed at weekends until 6 December.
Services between Cardiff and Bristol will be diverted via Gloucester, increasing journey times, Network Rail confirmed.
The work had been postponed to prevent disruption during the Rugby World Cup.