More than 90 jobs saved by ice cream chain buy-out

More than 90 jobs have been saved at a Welsh coffee and ice cream chain.

Cadwaladers, established in 1927 in Criccieth, Gwynedd, has been bought out of administration in a deal that will see the business continue at nine of its 14 shops.

The company has coffee shops across north and south Wales, including Cardiff, Barry and Tenby.

Managing director Diane Brierley said the deal placed the company in a "strong position".

She added: "It has been a difficult few months, but... we believe Cadwaladers has the potential to come back stronger".