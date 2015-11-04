Thousands across Pembrokeshire still without water

Thousands of people still without water in Pembrokeshire could have the service restored by Thursday lunchtime.

Welsh Water said it had faced "significant" engineering difficulties after a high pressure water main ruptured.

People in Crymych, Boncath, St Dogmaels, Tegryn, Moelgrove and Nevern were still affected on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, supplies in Ceredigion and Carmarthenshire were also cut off.

Bottled water was delivered to vulnerable customers and Welsh Water said it was "really sorry for the inconvenience".

Image copyright Google Image caption The main burst near Llechryd water treatment works

A Welsh Water spokesman said: "We are very sorry to those customers affected by the disruption.

"Our teams have been working tirelessly through the day to repair the damaged main, and will continue working through the night to get water supplies back to normal as soon as possible."

Water may be discoloured for a period of time, but this is normal, the company said.