Wales

Big Figures: Wales this week in numbers

  • 7 November 2015
  • From the section Wales

A look back at some of this week's stories in numbers.

Monday: Cardiff Airport "should be privatised", says ex-chairman

Tuesday: Wales should "unite against obesity", says health expert

Wednesday: S4C "second-class citizen" warning against budget cuts

Thursday: Burst main in Pembrokeshire sees homes without water for two days

Friday: Campaigners accuse Wrexham council of exaggerating Welsh language costs

Related Topics