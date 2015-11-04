Three guilty of Wales heroin haul worth £5m

Image copyright Google

Two men and a woman have been found guilty of conspiring to supply £5m worth of heroin.

Shazia Ahmad, 38, and Wasim Ali, 29, from Newport, and Zawed Malik, 41, from Greater Manchester, were arrested after police seized over 40kg (88lbs) of the class A drug between 2013 and 2014.

A jury at Cardiff Crown Court is still considering verdicts on three other defendants.

They all deny conspiracy to supply heroin.