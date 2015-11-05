Reported rape cases in Wales double in five years

Image copyright PA

Rape allegations have almost doubled in Wales in five years, new figures show.

In 2010-11, there were 732 reports to Wales' four police forces, which rose to 1,360 in 2014-15, a report by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary has said.

In this time, 411 allegations were cancelled or transferred to another force to deal with.

Between 2010 and 2014, there were 296 rape convictions, but they did not always happen in the same year as an allegation.

Because of the time lag in the justice system, Thursday's report said there cannot be a "meaningful comparison" between data on rape allegations and referrals, charges and convictions.

Also, data on convictions is categorised by calendar year, whereas other information is recorded by financial year.

The report highlights the effect of Operation Yewtree - an independent inquiry into child sex abuse - on the number of allegations made to police.

From the year ending October 2012, when Operation Yewtree began, the number of recorded rapes across England and Wales has increased by 87%.

From 2010-11 to 2014-15, South Wales Police saw a rise in reported rapes from 235 to 484; Gwent Police's went up from 188 to 240; Dyfed-Powys Police saw reports rise from 120 to 207 and North Wales Police's went up from 189 to 429.

Across the four forces, 1,130 people were charged in this time after 2,478 referrals to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Between 2010 and 2014, 122 people were convicted for rape in the South Wales Police force area, 64 in Gwent, 73 in north Wales and 37 in Dyfed-Powys Police's jurisdiction.

Across England and Wales' 43 police forces, reported rapes rose from 15,892 in 2010-11 to 29,265 in 2014-15.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said the number of allegations made to the force had increased and it was working to "improve its outcome rates".

North Wales Police said the force continues "to invest heavily to reduce and prevent rape and take a positive approach to prosecuting offenders".

Gwent Police said it had worked hard to prevent serious sexual offences by protecting frontline resources and maintaining a proactive approach to policing the region's night-time economy.