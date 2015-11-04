Gavin Williams beasting inquest: Soldier was 'disrespectful'

Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Gavin Williams was serving with the Second Battalion of the Royal Welsh Regiment

A young soldier was "nonchalant and disrespectful" to a superior on the day he died of heatstroke after being subjected to a punishment exercise in hot weather, an inquest heard.

Pte Gavin Williams, 22, from Hengoed, Caerphilly county, died from heart failure as a result of heatstroke after the "beasting".

He collapsed at Lucknow Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, and died on 3 July 2006.

His inquest reopened on Monday.

Tests showed he had ecstasy in his body when he died.

Three non-commissioned officers who carried out the punishment were cleared of manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court in 2008.

The inquest at Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court in Salisbury was told that Pte Williams, who was serving with the Second Battalion of the Royal Welsh Regiment, had been out drinking heavily with colleagues on the Friday and Saturday nights before his death.

On the Sunday morning he turned up unfit for guard duty wearing flip flops, a pair of combat trousers and a vest, smelling of alcohol and was sent away to change into his uniform.

He was told to report to his superiors on the Monday.

When Pte Williams failed to report for guard duty he was found hiding in his bathroom wearing just a pair of shorts and he was taken to WO2 Wayne Clark, his platoon's then second in command.

Sgt Clark told the hearing that Pte Williams just "sauntered" in at which point he was sent out and asked to return.

He said: "He was just nonchalant and disrespectful so I realised at that point having put him straight once and given him a second chance he wasn't going to change so I then enlightened him of all the things I had heard had gone on."

After five minutes in his office, Sgt Clark said he told two NCOs to take Pte Williams back to his room to change into his uniform and bring him back.

He said that Pte Williams did not return to him and instead went to the guard room but he was unable to say why that was.

Sgt Clark added that he was unaware of the events that led to Pte Williams's death.

Soldiers have described seeing Pte Williams being "yakked" - a form of extreme physical exercise - near the parade ground and saw that he was sweating and looking exhausted.

Pte Williams was then taken the gym where he complained of stomach pains before collapsing.

The hearing continues.