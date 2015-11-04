Arriva Trains Wales drivers walk out in pay dispute

Train drivers for Arriva Trains Wales are to stage a 48-hour strike in a dispute over pay.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union said the walkout would be held on 12 and 13 November after talks failed to resolve the row.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said the company remained "reluctant" to table an adequate pay offer.

Arriva Trains Wales said some progress had been made and it would continue negotiations.

The strike could lead to disruption for passengers travelling to the Wales v Netherlands friendly at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday 13 November.