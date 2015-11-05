Gavin Williams beasting: 'Panting like a dog' order denied

Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Gavin Williams was serving with the Second Battalion of the Royal Welsh Regiment

An Army officer has denied ordering a solider to be brought to him "panting like a dog" following a "beasting".

Pte Gavin Williams, 22, from Hengoed, Caerphilly county, suffered heart failure at Lucknow Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, on 3 July 2006.

An inquest into his death heard Lt Col Mark Davis wanted the soldier "hot and sweaty".

Lt Col Davis said he regretted some of his actions and admitted he became "too intimately" involved in the punishment.

"I am the first to admit that I used Army slang and colloquial language but I don't think I used that phrase," he said.

But the senior officer told Wiltshire and Swindon Coroner's Court in Salisbury he did not witness any mistreatment of Pte Williams.

The young soldier suffered heatstroke and tests later showed he had ecstasy in his body when he died.

Three non-commissioned officers who carried out the punishment were cleared of manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court in 2008.

On Thursday, the inquest was told Lt Col Davis ordered colleagues to punish Pte Williams then bring the soldier to him.

He told coroner Alan Large: "With reflection I was getting too intimately involved."

Mr Large replied: "You would accept that you became personally involved in something that, with hindsight, would have been better for someone else to deal with?"

"Absolutely," the officer replied.

Lt Col Davis admitted he was "angry" at Pte Williams and used "an inappropriate phrase to get him brought to me".

He denied using the phrase "panting like a dog" but admitted he wanted him "hot and sweaty".

"I don't know why I used that phrase," he said.

"I'm a victim of being in the Army and using all sorts of terms… my intention was for him to simply to be marched to me.

"He didn't come across as being overly hot and sweaty. There were no alarm bells to make me think he'd been mistreated."

The corner asked about the Army's disciplinary guidance and how it worked in practice.

"How does Gavin being taken to the gym and given a PT (physical training) session fit into that guidance?" he asked.

"It doesn't, sir," Lt Col Davis replied.

The coroner went on: "How can it be that they are taking it upon themselves to undertake a PT outside the system?"

The Army officer said: "There are two failures; their failure, but also a broader failure for allowing that to happen."

"I still knew what was right and wrong and if I saw a soldier mistreated I would have intervened.

"So while I would have heard soldiers marching, it haunts me and maybe I should have seen something that I should have picked up on. It's something I am guilty of."

The hearing continues.