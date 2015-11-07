Concern over planned special education needs changes

Concerns have been raised about proposed changes to the way children with special educational needs are assessed.

Currently, councils issue statements of additional learning needs to pupils who need them, outlining their difficulties and the support to be given.

But under new Welsh government plans, schools would take on the role.

Education solicitor Michael Charles said the change could lead to conflict between parents and schools.

More than 12,400 pupils in Wales' state schools currently have a statement, given to them following an assessment by the local authority.

But the Welsh government is consulting on plans to give schools more responsibility for assessing pupils's needs.

'Not fit for purpose'

Mr Charles said he was worried such a move could cause issues between parents and schools if there were disagreements.

"They're [school special needs staff] excellent our schools. But they're not supposed to be bureaucrats. Neither are they supposed to be clinicians," he said.

"They will decide whether a child has a learning disability. That is a job for someone who is independent of the ultimate provider."

The Welsh government said the current system was "complex, bewildering and adversarial" and was no longer fit for purpose.

It said the plans, outlined in its draft Additional Learning Needs Bill, were "designed to place children, young people and parents at the heart of decision making and ensure individuals's rights to provision are protected regardless of the severity or complexity of needs".

Listen to Eye on Wales on BBC Radio Wales at 12:30 GMT Sunday 8 November.