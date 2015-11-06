Gavin Williams beasting: Witness 'couldn't believe it'

Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Gavin Williams was serving with the Second Battalion of the Royal Welsh Regiment

Several people witnessed a young soldier being "beasted" on the day he died from heatstroke on the hottest day of the year, an inquest has heard.

Pte Gavin Williams, 22, from Hengoed, Caerphilly county, suffered heart failure at Lucknow Barracks in Tidworth, Wiltshire, on 3 July 2006.

An inquest into his death heard he was made to do intense exercise as punishment for disobedience.

One civil servant said she "couldn't believe what I was witnessing."

The Salisbury hearing was told Pte Williams was subjected to the beasting by three non-commissioned officers before he complained of stomach pains. He collapsed and later died.

Sgt Russell Price, of 2 Rifles, Sgt Paul Blake, and Cpl John Edwards, both from the 2nd Battalion The Royal Welsh, who carried out the punishment were cleared of manslaughter at Winchester Crown Court in 2008.

It has been alleged during the hearing that Pte Williams was being punished for his involvement in an incident where guests attending a summer ball at the officers's mess were sprayed with a fire extinguisher.

It was said Lt Col Mark Davis - who was a Captain at the time - directed him report to the Regimental Police staff at the guard room and then be brought to his office "hot and sweaty". He has denied ordering a beasting.

L/Cpl Christopher Elshaw, who was on duty in the guard room that day, told the hearing he saw Pte Williams being shouted at before being drilled.

When he saw him again later he said he looked like he was injured, adding: "He was stooping with his arm around his tummy, he looked uncomfortable."

"He had a red face as if he had been marching and he was breathing heavily. He looked like he had been drilled and he was hot and sweaty."

Civil servant Arthur Biershenk said he had not seen that type of drilling before in Lucknow Barracks "or anywhere else".

His colleague Dawn Harrison, who watched from an open window, said: "It struck me that it was an incredibly hot day to do something like that.

"To myself and my colleagues being civilians and not being in the Army it seemed preposterous to us the way the Army does their disciplinary action."

"I couldn't believe what I was witnessing," she added.

The inquest continues.