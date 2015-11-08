Remembrance Sunday: Services across Wales for war dead

Image copyright Darren Turner/Tywyn Photographers

Thousands have attended services of remembrance across Wales to honour members of the armed forces.

A national service was held at the Welsh National War Memorial in Cardiff with others at Llandudno, Wrexham, Aberystwyth, Swansea and elsewhere.

But a parade in Newport was cancelled because organisers could not afford the £700 public liability insurance.

Organiser Henry West said it was the first time in 50 years Caerleon's Royal British Legion had cancelled a service.

In the capital, Welsh Secretary Stephen Crabb and First Minister Carwyn Jones joined others laying wreaths at the Wales National War Memorial in Alexandra Gardens, Cathays Park.

"The Welsh national service of remembrance gives us an opportunity to pay our respects to those who lost their lives in conflict," Mr Jones said ahead of the service.

"This year we commemorated the 70th anniversary of VE Day and VJ Day and it's important we continue to pay tribute to those armed forces personnel who have given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy today."

Mr Crabb said those who died in battle made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

"We also reflect on current conflicts around the world, and the daily sacrifices made by those who continue to defend our values and way of life," he added.

"We are all indebted to their bravery, courage and selflessness serving in the line of duty at home and overseas."

Fallen soldiers were also remembered at other services across Wales, including at the war memorial in Llandudno, Conwy, and another at Wrexham's cenotaph.

Both red and white poppy wreaths were laid in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, by the British Legion and the town's Peace and Justice Network.

Tributes were also paid at Brecon Cathedral, Powys, and at Swansea's memorial in the city's Castle Square.