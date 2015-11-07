Broadband rollout: 'Long way to go' in Wales

Image copyright PA

There is a "long way to go" in the rollout of superfast broadband in rural parts of Wales, a minister has said.

David Cameron has pledged all UK homes and businesses will have access to "fast broadband" by 2020.

A "universal service obligation" will come in, giving people a legal right to request an "affordable" connection.

Wales Office Minister Alun Cairns said the announcement makes sure "no part of Wales is left behind in the digital revolution".

In a 2012 pledge by then-Culture Secretary Jeremy Hunt, he said the UK would have "the fastest broadband of any major European country" by 2015.

He defined high-speed broadband as offering a download speed of greater than 24 megabits per second (Mbps). Communications regulator Ofcom defines it as 30Mbps.

Mr Cairns added: "The rollout of superfast broadband has transformed Wales, with over 500,000 homes and businesses now able to access fast and reliable connectivity.

"However, for people living in our most rural areas, there is still a long way to go."