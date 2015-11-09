Rhyl's £15m flood defence opens

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rhyl East was badly hit during storms in December 2013

A Denbighshire seaside town's £15m flood defences have been opened.

The West Rhyl Coastal Defence System is expected to reduce the risk of floods to more than 2,700 homes.

A sloping structure which reduces the power of incoming water, wave walls, and a widened promenade are part of the works carried out.

Meanwhile, a £6.8m project to protect 400 properties in Fairbourne, Gwynedd, from flooding reaches a milestone this week.

In West Rhyl, the Welsh government gave £10m to the project which was opened by Natural Resources Minister Carl Sargeant.

Extra funding came from the European Regional Development Fund and Denbighshire council.

Streets in Rhyl East were flooded by sea water in December 2013, and the Welsh government said that area has already benefited from £800,000 of investment.

Salt marsh creation

A spokesman added: "Another scheme is progressing to help further reduce the possibility of flooding to residents with more options coming forward for the Coastal Risk Management Programme.

"The work at West Rhyl is separate. It is a major strategic scheme in the flood programme aimed at addressing the high coastal and estuarine flood risk present there.

"This is one of a number of schemes that we will be completing before Christmas 2015, reducing flood risk to over 4,000 properties around Wales this autumn and winter."

In Gwynedd, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has strengthened existing coastal flood defences at Fairbourne and Arthog over the last three years, and rebuilt the Henddol and Morfa outfalls to provide better control of flood water.

This week, work on a new area of salt marsh is being developed at Morfa Friog by creating an opening in an embankment so sea water can flow in on a "very high tide".

The spokesman said: "By carrying out the salt marsh creation work now, NRW can make sure that it is undertaken safely, in a controlled way, rather than letting nature take its course."