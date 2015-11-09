250,000 households 'rely on tax credits', the Bevan Foundation says

Image copyright PA

Nearly a quarter of a million households in Wales rely on tax credits, according to analysis by a think tank.

The Bevan Foundation study found even in the most affluent parts, as many as one in five working age families were relying on them.

It said 384,000 children lived in homes reliant on the money to make ends meet.

Planned cuts to tax credits have been delayed following a vote in the House of Lords.

Research by the foundation found over three-quarters of households receiving tax credits had a gross income of less than £20,000.

Its director Victoria Winkler said: "Tax credits are an extremely important part of the benefit system that 'make work pay' for many households.

"On average, they contribute about £100 a week to a family budget, helping to cover the costs of essential household expenses and childcare while parents are at work."

Merthyr Tydfil country borough has the highest number of households in receipt of the benefit, at 32%, and Monmouthshire the lowest at 19%.

Wales receives £1.46bn in tax credits, according to the foundation.