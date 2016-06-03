Image copyright PA

Drama students from two schools have helped North Wales police film a video highlighting the dangers of child sexual exploitation.

The project was unveiled on Friday at the Urdd Eisteddfod in Flint, with pupils from Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan in Abergele, Conwy, and Ysgol Glan Clwyd in St Asaph, Denbighshire.

It is part of an ongoing campaign by the force to tackle the issue.

Officers said it helped young people relate to the issues.

"I hope the film will have a positive impact and raise awareness of what child sexual exploitation is, particularly to children and young people across north Wales who may be being exploited and who may not have realised it until now," said Det Supt Jo Williams.

"Child sexual exploitation is not acceptable and there is only one person to blame for it - the perpetrator, not the child."

Some of the Year 11 and 12 pupils were studying for their GCSE and A levels at the time of filming and took a few hours after their school day to take part.

"The pupils are glad to have been able to use their performing skills to share such an important message with other young people," added Kevin Jones, head of drama at Ysgol Emrys Ap Iwan.