Your Pictures: 26 April - 2 May 2017

  • 3 May 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Misty morning at Aberdyfi, Gwynedd Dylan Lewis

    A misty morning at Aberdyfi, Gwynedd, comes courtesy of Dylan Lewis. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Bluebells at Forest Fawr near Tongwynlais Tom Eddmonds

    Bluebells galore in Forest Fawr near Tongwynlais, Cardiff. as captured by Tom Eddmonds.

  • Puppy Cadi at Dinefwr Park, Llandeilo's Mirain and Sion Morgan

    It's walkies time for Cadi at Llandeilo's Dinefwr Park in Carmarthenshire as Mirain and Sion Morgan took the seven-week-old puppy for a springtime stroll.

  • The summit of Elidir Fawr in Snowdonia, looking towards Snowdon. Mel Garside

    Mel Garside is on top of the world at the summit of Elidir Fawr in Snowdonia, looking towards Snowdon.

  • Taff Ely Wind Farm Alun Barnes

    The sky glows orange behind the silhouette of Taff Ely Wind Farm, Rhondda Cynon Taff, as captured by Alun Barnes.

  • Sunrise at Mumbles, Swansea Taha Idris

    Lighting up the lighthouse: Sunrise at Mumbles, Swansea, taken by Taha Idris.

  • Llangrannog in Ceredigion Kelly Stuart

    Kelly Stuart took this shot of clouds above Llangrannog in Ceredigion.

  • A duck at Llandrindod Wells Lake in Powys. Laura Shepherd

    A duck taking flight at Llandrindod Wells Lake in Powys, captured by Laura Shepherd.

  • Tenby harbour Mandy Llewellyn

    Mandy Llewellyn captured this evening shot overlooking Tenby harbour in Pembrokeshire.

  • Burry Port Lighthouse Dan Jolley

    Burry Port Lighthouse, taken by Dan Jolley.

  • Clouds gather over Rhosilli bay Richard Moult

    Clouds gathering over Rhosilli bay on Gower, Swansea, taken by Richard Moult.

  • Llyn Bodgynydd Duncan Spencer

    Reflections at Llyn Bodgynydd, in Snowdonia, as seen by Duncan Spencer.

