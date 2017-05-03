Your Pictures: 26 April - 2 May 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
-
Dylan Lewis
A misty morning at Aberdyfi, Gwynedd, comes courtesy of Dylan Lewis. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Tom Eddmonds
Bluebells galore in Forest Fawr near Tongwynlais, Cardiff. as captured by Tom Eddmonds.
-
Mirain and Sion Morgan
It's walkies time for Cadi at Llandeilo's Dinefwr Park in Carmarthenshire as Mirain and Sion Morgan took the seven-week-old puppy for a springtime stroll.
-
Mel Garside
Mel Garside is on top of the world at the summit of Elidir Fawr in Snowdonia, looking towards Snowdon.
-
Alun Barnes
The sky glows orange behind the silhouette of Taff Ely Wind Farm, Rhondda Cynon Taff, as captured by Alun Barnes.
-
Taha Idris
Lighting up the lighthouse: Sunrise at Mumbles, Swansea, taken by Taha Idris.
-
Kelly Stuart
Kelly Stuart took this shot of clouds above Llangrannog in Ceredigion.
-
Laura Shepherd
A duck taking flight at Llandrindod Wells Lake in Powys, captured by Laura Shepherd.
-
Mandy Llewellyn
Mandy Llewellyn captured this evening shot overlooking Tenby harbour in Pembrokeshire.
-
Dan Jolley
Burry Port Lighthouse, taken by Dan Jolley.
-
Richard Moult
Clouds gathering over Rhosilli bay on Gower, Swansea, taken by Richard Moult.
-
Duncan Spencer
Reflections at Llyn Bodgynydd, in Snowdonia, as seen by Duncan Spencer.