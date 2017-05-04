Local election: Dogs at polling stations across Wales

  • 4 May 2017
  • From the section Wales

A selection of pictures of your pets at polling stations across Wales.

  • Dyddgu the spaniel Victoria Park polling station BBC

    Dyddgu the spaniel looks for a way in at Victoria Park polling station in Cardiff.

  • Molly the French Bulldog in Swansea Mark Blackmore

    Molly the French Bulldog was all ears at her polling station in Swansea.

  • Penny the spaniel at a polling station in Cardiff BBC

    Penny poses as her owner votes in Cardiff.

  • A dog outside a polling station in Splott BBC

    @RosesBranwen tweeted after spotting this pet outside a polling station in Splott, Cardiff.

  • Sherbie the beagle in Caerphilly Rhiannon West

    Sherbie the beagle waits patiently in Caerphilly.

  • Gregory the dog outside Kidwelly polling station @burnspetfood/Twitter

    Gregory rests his legs outside Kidwelly polling station in Carmarthenshire.

  • Lucy and Poppy at a polling station in Crundale BBC

    Poppy and Lucy enjoy the sunshine at Crundale in Pembrokeshire.

More on this story