Baby for Sir Bryn Terfel and harpist Hannah Stone

Opera star Bryn Terfel has had a daughter with his fiancee, former Prince of Wales harpist Hannah Stone, their agent has confirmed.

The baby girl is a fourth child for Sir Bryn, 51, who has three sons from his first marriage to Lesley Jones.

The singer from Pant Glas, Gwynedd, and Ms Stone, 30, began a relationship in 2014 and got engaged last year.

Ms Stone, from Swansea, served as the official harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2011 to 2015.