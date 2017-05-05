Baby for Sir Bryn Terfel and harpist Hannah Stone
- 5 May 2017
- From the section Wales
Opera star Bryn Terfel has had a daughter with his fiancee, former Prince of Wales harpist Hannah Stone, their agent has confirmed.
The baby girl is a fourth child for Sir Bryn, 51, who has three sons from his first marriage to Lesley Jones.
The singer from Pant Glas, Gwynedd, and Ms Stone, 30, began a relationship in 2014 and got engaged last year.
Ms Stone, from Swansea, served as the official harpist to the Prince of Wales from 2011 to 2015.