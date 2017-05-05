Local election: Drawings capture tense wait for candidates

Image copyright Dan Peterson

A university lecturer has used his artwork to capture the atmosphere of the local election count.

Illustrator Dan Peterson drew the scenes at the count for seats in the Cardiff north area at Llanishen Leisure Centre on Thursday night.

The Cardiff Metropolitan lecturer created the sketches to explain what happens during local elections.

"People need to be more aware of what happens, in some cases voter turn-out was only 30-odd per cent," he said.

Mr Peterson was a war artist in Afghanistan in 2011 and worked as an illustrator with the Royal Navy in 2015.

He plans to sketch more scenes at the general election next month.

He said: "It's a difficult atmosphere to describe, it's quite unusual.

"I didn't realise there was so much scrutiny involved, I'm impressed with the efficiency of it.

"It's a lot calmer than you think and people are quite friendly towards each other even though there's a rivalry between them," he added.

You can follow our live election results here.

Image copyright Dan Peterson

Image copyright Dan Peterson

Image copyright Dan Peterson

Image copyright Dan Peterson

Image copyright Dan Peterson

Image copyright Dan Peterson