Welsh brass band first non-Russians in Moscow WW2 parade

A Welsh brass band has become the first non-Russian musicians to perform in a WW2 remembrance parade.

Symphonic Brass Wales joined thousands of people who marched past the Kremlin in Moscow during the Victory Day commemorations on Tuesday.

The mass parade marked the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

Cornet player Alexandra Humphreys said the event was "very emotional".

The band are the first non-Russian ensemble to have been invited to take part in The Immortal Regiment parade, for people to remember their relatives who fought in WW2.

Among them was President Putin, holding a photograph of his father, who was wounded in combat.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption President Putin (front, centre) joined thousands of people on a march honouring relatives killed in WW2

Ms Humphreys, who presents Ffeil - the Welsh-language TV news programme for young people, on S4C - said the players had been asked to share photographs of their loved ones who had fought in the war to be made into posters for the annual remembrance parade.

She told BBC Wales she had sent over a picture of her great-great-uncle Arthur, who died during the war.

"They put a photo of him on a placard: it was quite emotional because I had never really seen him until a couple of weeks before I came to Russia," she said.

"It's nice to remember him in the same way the Russians remember their war heroes."

The march of remembrance followed a mass parade of military strength in Red Square, involving 10,000 soldiers.