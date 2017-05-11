Ysgol Dewi Sant pupils to be relocated to Haverfordwest

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Ysgol Dewi Sant has about 400 pupils

Pupils at a Pembrokeshire secondary school will be relocated to a school 16 miles (26km) away to make way for redevelopment work.

Governors at Ysgol Dewi Sant in St Davids voted unanimously to move pupils to Tasker Milward in Haverfordwest for 12 months from September.

A meeting for parents will be held on Thursday.

The school was threatened with closure in 2015 but councillors made a u-turn following protests.

The school will open as a new three-16 school from September 2018 as part of education shake-ups.