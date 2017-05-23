Manchester attack: Vigils across Wales for victims
People have gathered across Wales at vigils to remember victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack.
Twenty-two people were killed and 59 injured when suspected suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, attacked concert-goers on Monday night.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the blast, which happened after a concert by US singer Ariana Grande.
Services were held at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay, Swansea and Pontypridd.
Speaking on the steps of the Senedd, First minister Carywn Jones described the attack as "appalling" and "horrific".
"Many thousands of people went to a pop concert and many of them were young," he said.
"They meant no ill will to anybody, they just wanted to enjoy themselves. And yet it seems somebody took it upon themselves to take the lives and injure so many of those people."
Cardiff council leader Huw Thomas said: "Tonight, we grieve for Manchester." He added: "It is love that will ultimately triumph over hate."
Faith leaders also addressed the crowd.
Vigils also took place at Castle Gardens in Swansea and Taff Street in Pontypridd at 18:00, coinciding with one at Manchester's Albert Square.
In Pontypridd, Kelvin Shephard, said he came to pay his respects to the people of Manchester, adding "I feel very sad, moved and upset".
Rhondda Cynon Taf mayor, Margaret Tegg, said the Pontypridd service would give people the opportunity to pay their respects to the victims and also show "we are united in our condemnation of this shocking attack".
Rhondda Cynon Taf council leader Andrew Morgan said: "We are living in difficult times.
"It is important we do not let such terror attacks divide our communities and we continue to live our lives undeterred."
About 150 people observed a minute's silence in Swansea, with some people lighting candles and laying flowers.
Swansea council leader, Rob Stewart, said: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Manchester and would like to offer our sympathies to the families and friends of everyone affected."