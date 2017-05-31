Hoover decision on workers' pension scheme looming

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Pensions expert Stuart Price explains why Hoover's owners are looking for a deal

Up to 4,000 people in Wales could be affected if the Hoover pension scheme goes into the Payment Protection Fund (PPF), BBC Wales understands.

The company has been negotiating with the pension regulator and the PPF in a bid to offload its pension liabilities and a decision is expected soon.

Most, if not all, members of the scheme would see a reduction in benefits.

The company argues it would be forced into administration if it had to continue operating its pension.

Those under retirement age will receive an immediate 10% cut in their pension pot.

In addition, annual payments to most members including those already retired would be less in the PPF than if the Hoover scheme continued.

At about £500m, the pension scheme is roughly the same size as BHS.

BHS pensions have already been taken over by the PPF which acts as a lifeboat for pensions so people are paid even when a company goes bust or if there are insufficient assets in the scheme.

The Hoover scheme has a deficit of about £250m.

Image caption The Hoover plant in Merthyr Tydfil closed in 2009

Parent company Hoover Candy stopped producing washing machines in Merthyr Tydfil in 2009, blaming competition in the marketplace.

More than 300 workers lost their jobs although there is still a head office and a distribution warehouse in the town.

It is believed about half of the Hoover pension scheme's 7,800 members live in Wales.

Pensions expert Stuart Price, partner at Quantum Advisory, said: "Members of the pension schemes will lose out on their benefits but, on the flipside, those still employed by the company will retain their jobs.

"At the moment they [members] don't know what's happening so they can't really plan for their short-term future.

"If they get a 10% reduction [for those under 65] and lower increases in the future they might find it very hard to overcome."

Will you be affected by a change to the Hoover pensions scheme?

You can contact us in the following ways:

Email: newsonline.wales@bbc.co.uk

Tweet: @BBCWalesNews

Facebook: BBC Wales News

WhatsApp: +447555 173285

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist.