Your Pictures: 1 - 7 June

  • 7 June 2017
  • From the section Wales

A selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Hummingbird hawk-moth Julie McKenna

    This hummingbird hawk-moth was captured by Julie McKenna beside her caravan in Trearddur Bay, on Holy Island, Anglesey. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Lower Town, Fishguard Janet Jenkins

    Janet Jenkins snapped this tranquil harbour scene in Lower Town, Fishguard, Pembrokeshire.

  • Rapids at Betws Y Coed Natasha Counsell

    Natasha Counsell captured this picture of rapids at Betws-y-Coed, Gwynedd.

  • Whitesands Beach, St Davids, Pembrokeshire Mark de'Boer Lloyd

    Mark de'Boer Lloyd's sunny snap of Whitesands Beach, St Davids, Pembrokeshire.

  • A little mouse sneaking out of its hole to eat the bird seed left on the ground Carly Vivecca Sewell

    A little mouse sneaking out of its hole to eat the bird seed left on the ground, as captured by Carly Vivecca Sewell

  • Common Blue Butterfly Paul Morgan

    This close-up of a Common Blue Butterfly was taken on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path near St Ishmaels by Paul Morgan.

  • Dolphin in New Quay Anthony Rees

    Dolphin spotting in New Quay, by Anthony Rees.

  • A Razorbill on Skomer Island Mandy Llewellyn

    A Razorbill on Skomer Island is captured on camera by Mandy Llewellyn.

  • Wreck at Cefn Sidan beach, Pembrey, Carmarthenshire Catrin Newman

    The remains of this wreck were photographed by Catrin Newman at Cefn Sidan beach, Pembrey, Carmarthenshire.

  • Goldfinch in a garden in Bala Helen Ormesher

    This goldfinch was spotted gathering nesting material in Helen Ormesher's garden in Bala, Gwynedd.

  • The sea at Southgate, Gower Peninsula Christopher Lyn Morgan

    Christopher Lyn Morgan took this eerie photo of the sea at Southgate, Gower Peninsula.

  • Snowdon Mountain Railway in Llanberis John Buckthought

    Snowdon Mountain Railway firing up for the first run of the day, as captured by John Buckthought.

