General Election 2017: #Dogsatpollingstations in Wales
A selection of your #dogsatpollingstations across Wales.
Sian Edwards
Rocket, Mabon and Bran braving the rain.
@MyLittleBexi
Lili waiting patiently in Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan.
Rachel Garside
Tiggy getting up close and personal in Carmarthen.
@richardjonesuk
Sherlock looking regal
Dawn Surrey
Oh no! Someone is trying to scupper #DogsatPollingStations
Kerry Bailey
Scooby is patiently waiting for his human to finish voting
Rhiannon West
Sherbie the beagle is happier than he looks about the general election, honest!
Vicki O
"Now can we go play?" Teddy looking inquisitive.
Alexandra Osborne
Dora's owner Alexandra Osborne assures us she always accompanies her to vote.