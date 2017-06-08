General Election 2017: #Dogsatpollingstations in Wales

  • 8 June 2017
  • From the section Wales

A selection of your #dogsatpollingstations across Wales.

  • Rocket, Mabon and Bran at a polling station Sian Edwards

    Rocket, Mabon and Bran braving the rain.

  • Lili the dog at a polling station in Llandough @MyLittleBexi

    Lili waiting patiently in Llandough, Vale of Glamorgan.

  • Tiggy at a polling station Rachel Garside

    Tiggy getting up close and personal in Carmarthen.

  • Sherlock the dog @richardjonesuk

    Sherlock looking regal

  • A sign banning dogs from a school Dawn Surrey

    Oh no! Someone is trying to scupper #DogsatPollingStations

  • Scooby the dog at a polling station Kerry Bailey

    Scooby is patiently waiting for his human to finish voting

  • Sherbie the beagle at a polling station Rhiannon West

    Sherbie the beagle is happier than he looks about the general election, honest!

  • Teddy the dog at a polling station Vicki O

    "Now can we go play?" Teddy looking inquisitive.

  • Dora the dog at a polling station Alexandra Osborne

    Dora's owner Alexandra Osborne assures us she always accompanies her to vote.

