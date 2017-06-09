A55 crash: Drink-driver Patricia Reid banned after collision

Image copyright Google

A woman who caused a seven-car pile-up on the A55 in Denbighshire has been banned from driving for 20 months.

Patricia Reid, 57, was found to have 76 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath following the crash at Rhuallt Hill, near St Asaph, on 25 May.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Reid, a social worker from Cilcain, near Mold, Flintshire, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol at Llandudno Magistrates' Court.

The court heard Reid was "distressed" because her mother had been taken to hospital and had drunk "several" glasses of wine.

She was also suffering from depression due to being out of work.

The court heard that after the crash, her car was found to have had a suspension fault which caused it to become unstable when she braked.

As well as being banned from driving, Reid was fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.