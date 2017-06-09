Three more in court over Conwy county drugs raids

Three more men have appeared in court following a series of raids in Conwy county earlier in the week.

Eight males were arrested during operations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three of the individuals from Liverpool and two from Conwy county appeared in court on Thursday in Aberystwyth charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine.

Two other men from Llandudno Junction and one from Colwyn Bay were remanded in custody in Llanelli on Friday.

They also face charges of conspiracy to supply both Class A and B drugs.

They will appear at Swansea Crown Court on 10 July.

"This Dyfed Powys Police operation is part of an ongoing investigation, and we will provide further updates when appropriate," said a spokesperson for the force.