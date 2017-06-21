Thunderstorms and 'torrential' rain warning in Wales

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office does not expect the rain to hit Wales until later on Wednesday

Forecasters have warned of "extensive" thunderstorms and "torrential downpours" over north and mid Wales.

The Met Office said bouts of rain - heavy and thundery at times - could break out on Wednesday, including frequent lightning and a chance of hail.

It added this could lead to localised flooding and disruption to power supplies.

The warning is in place from 03:00 BST on Wednesday until 06:00 on Thursday.

But forecasters added many places would likely see little or no impact, and parts of the warning area will see dry and sunny weather through most of Wednesday.