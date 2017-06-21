Thunderstorms and 'torrential' rain warning in Wales
Forecasters have warned of "extensive" thunderstorms and "torrential downpours" over north and mid Wales.
The Met Office said bouts of rain - heavy and thundery at times - could break out on Wednesday, including frequent lightning and a chance of hail.
It added this could lead to localised flooding and disruption to power supplies.
The warning is in place from 03:00 BST on Wednesday until 06:00 on Thursday.
But forecasters added many places would likely see little or no impact, and parts of the warning area will see dry and sunny weather through most of Wednesday.