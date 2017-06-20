Talbot Green: Four arrests over Swansea firearm threats

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jord Hadnagy captured the incident on his phone

Armed police have arrested four men on a major road in Rhondda Cynon Taff.

South Wales Police officers were called to a car wash in Swansea just after 14:40 BST on Tuesday following reports a number of men in a Jeep had threatened people with weapons.

About three hours later, armed officers pulled over a car on the A4119 in Talbot Green and arrested four men on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

Police said the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

Image copyright Llew Davies

BBC Wales employee Luke Surrey was driving on the road as the men were being arrested.

He said: "The traffic had just stopped - quite a few police cars sped through and a helicopter was overhead.

"The left hand lane was closed off, the men were in handcuffs kneeling on the floor and the police had guns on them.

"There were so many police cars down there. I saw three men on the ground, literally 10 feet from the road."

Although Pontyclun Van Hire is near the spot where the men were arrested, police said the incident was not connected to the Finsbury Park mosque attack in London.

A van hired from the company was used in Monday's attack.

"There are absolutely no links at this stage," said a spokesman.

Image copyright Jord Hadnagy

Image caption Police said the arrests were linked to an incident in Swansea earlier in the afternoon