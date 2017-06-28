Your Pictures: 21 - 27 June
A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales
-
Clayton Greenman
Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside... Sunny Aberporth beach in Ceredigion as taken by Clayton Greenman. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
-
Janet Jenkins
Daisy the lurcher having a much needed cool down in Pembrokeshire during the recent heatwave, as taken by her owner Janet Jenkins.
-
Ollie Pocock
Ollie Pocock captured the sun beaming through the trees at Newborough Forest, Anglesey.
-
Martin Morgan
Traditional lave net fishing at sunrise at Black Rock, Portskewett, Monmouthshire, courtesy of Martin Morgan.
-
Tony Lewis
Llangorse Lake in Powys, taken by Tony Lewis.
-
Bill Bowring
This broad-bodied chaser dragonfly was spotted by Bill Bowring at his garden wildlife pond in Newborough, Anglesey.
-
Ashley Williams
Ashley Williams captured blue skies over Mumbles Lighthouse in Swansea.
-
Graham Cobley
A rare shot of inverted clouds from the Snowdonia peak of Tryfan, looking towards the Glyderau, taken by Graham Cobley.
-
Bill Bowring
This goldfinch is sitting pretty - even when perched in a prickly situation, resting on thistles. Another shot by Bill Bowring on Anglesey.
-
Bleddyn Jones
Sky lights up the night at Moelfre on Anglesey, glimpsed by Bleddyn Jones.
-
Andy Johnston
Andy Johnston grabbed this close-up shot in a sunny garden in Newport.
-
Chris Thompson
Going out for the night - Chris Thompson captured this barn owl near Penallta, Caerphilly county.
