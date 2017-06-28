Your Pictures: 21 - 27 June

  28 June 2017
  Wales

A weekly round-up of pictures from around Wales

  • Aberporth beach in Ceredigion Clayton Greenman

    Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside... Sunny Aberporth beach in Ceredigion as taken by Clayton Greenman. Would you like to see your picture featured? Email it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Lurcher in the sea Janet Jenkins

    Daisy the lurcher having a much needed cool down in Pembrokeshire during the recent heatwave, as taken by her owner Janet Jenkins.

  • Sunset at Newborough Forest, Anglesey Ollie Pocock

    Ollie Pocock captured the sun beaming through the trees at Newborough Forest, Anglesey.

  • Traditional lave net fishermen at sunrise at Black Rock, Portskewett, Monmouthshire, courtesy of Martin Morgan. Martin Morgan

    Traditional lave net fishing at sunrise at Black Rock, Portskewett, Monmouthshire, courtesy of Martin Morgan.

  • Llangorse Lake in Powys Tony Lewis

    Llangorse Lake in Powys, taken by Tony Lewis.

  • This broad-bodied chaser dragonfly Bill Bowring

    This broad-bodied chaser dragonfly was spotted by Bill Bowring at his garden wildlife pond in Newborough, Anglesey.

  • Mumbles lighthouse Ashley Williams

    Ashley Williams captured blue skies over Mumbles Lighthouse in Swansea.

  • View of inverted clouds taken from Tryfan looking towards the Glyderau peaks Graham Cobley

    A rare shot of inverted clouds from the Snowdonia peak of Tryfan, looking towards the Glyderau, taken by Graham Cobley.

  • Goldfinch on thistles at Newborough, Anglesey Bill Bowring

    This goldfinch is sitting pretty - even when perched in a prickly situation, resting on thistles. Another shot by Bill Bowring on Anglesey.

  • Sunset at Moelfre, Anglesey Bleddyn Jones

    Sky lights up the night at Moelfre on Anglesey, glimpsed by Bleddyn Jones.

  • Close-up on insect feeding on flower Andy Johnston

    Andy Johnston grabbed this close-up shot in a sunny garden in Newport.

  • Barn owl leaving roost Chris Thompson

    Going out for the night - Chris Thompson captured this barn owl near Penallta, Caerphilly county.

