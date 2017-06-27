Circuit of Wales cash plea refused by Welsh ministers

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The British leg of the MotoGP was scheduled to come to Ebbw Vale

A plea by backers of the long-awaited Circuit of Wales development in Ebbw Vale for more than £200m in taxpayer-funded guarantees has been turned down by the Welsh Government.

The £433m motor racing track and leisure project aimed to create up to 6,000 jobs in a deprived area.

Economy Secretary Ken Skates said job claims were "overstated" and there was too much financial risk to the public.

Ministers said an automotive business park would be built instead.

The project, first mooted in 2011, has been dogged by controversy.

Its backers - the Heads of the Valleys Development Company - had wanted the Welsh Government to underwrite 80% of the cost, revised down to around 50% when ministers asked for a rethink.

There were also plans to bring BMX and mountain biking, indoor skiing and concerts, alongside the promise of the British leg of the MotoGP.

Image caption Ken Skates compared the guarantee to the cost of a major hospital, ten schools or 5,000 houses

But Mr Skates told a Welsh Government cabinet meeting on Tuesday the cost of the underwriting was still too high, and would have had an impact on ministers' other spending plans.

He said after discussions with Treasury officials and the Office for National Statistics, it appeared there was a "very significant risk" that the full £373m debt of the project would be classified against Welsh Government capital spending.

"This represents the same cost as building, for example, the planned new Specialist and Critical Care Centre in Cwmbran, 10 schools similar to the new Ysgol Bae Baglan in Port Talbot, or the equivalent of 5,000 new affordable homes in communities right across Wales," he said.

Mr Skates added that the promise of 6,000 jobs had been "significantly overstated", and that the true figure on employment was around 100 direct jobs, with 500 indirect jobs and around 500 construction jobs while the track was being built.

Plaid Cymru finance spokesman Adam Price said it was a "shocking indictment" of ministers that they had "taken seven years and over £9m of public money" to turn down "the single biggest private investment proposal in the history of Wales".

Investors, he said, would "think twice before ever investing in the south Wales valleys again", and some "may have recourse to legal action whose costs could run in to tens of millions of pounds".

"Is Wales open for business or open to ridicule?" Mr Price added.

UKIP assembly group leader Neil Hamilton told a press conference that the Circuit of Wales had been replaced with a "Scalextric set".

Mr Hamilton said it was a "bombshell" for people in Blaenau Gwent, and the general election result, where Labour held the seat, might have been "very different if this announcement had been made three weeks ago".

He suggested the automotive business park plan amounted to "empty shells", claiming ministers had no idea who might fill the buildings "nor indeed why".

'Deeply concerning'

Conservative AM Russell George said the decision contradicted comments by senior civil servant James Price on Monday "who claimed that the £55m spent to date on the Circuit of Wales had represented good value for money".

"Less than 24 hours later we learn that the minister takes a vastly different view, and that the risk to Welsh Government would be too great," he said.

"This is deeply concerning and we need to get to the heart of how such diverging opinions can be held by individuals at the heart of taking this decision."

But there was support for the Welsh Government's decision from Tory Monmouth MP David Davies.

Commenting on Twitter, he said: "Not often I praise Labour ministers but @KenSkatesAM made a good call based on proper scrutiny of business plan."

In April, the Wales Audit Office said there were "significant shortcomings" in the way £9.3m of public money already spent on the project had been managed.